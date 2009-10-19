SYTYCD Cast: We’re Going to Miss Mia Michaels

Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mia Michaels — who announced last week that she was exiting Fox's So You Think You Can Dance — will be missed, her colleagues tell Usmagazine.com.

"It's tough," host Cat Deeley told Us Saturday at the Professional Dancers Society Fabulous Fall Ball in Studio City, Calif. "I mean, she has been a staple, but that's not to say that she's not going to come back at some stage. We all definitely admire her work."

Despite the loss, she said the show still has "great choreographers," including Tyce Diorio and Wade Robson. "So we’re cool," Deely added. "But the kids do love working with [Mia], even though she demands so much from them."

Added judge Adam Shankman, "I love her to death. I really thought that she added an enormous amount of choreography integrity and all her pieces were incredibly exciting. And I was always excited to see her. So, of course, I'm going to be sad, but I want her to go off and do everything that makes her happy."

Creator Nigel Lythgoe told Us that it is sad she left, but she "has really only choreographed two or three routines a season. They have always been fantastic – don't get me wrong – but there are 20 odd choreographers there. So it's really unfair to talk about Mia Michaels when she is just one of 23.

"And that's the great thing about So You Think You Can Dance," he added. "It is built around a great deal of talent."

