Taran Killam is down for wife Cobie Smulders to make an appearance on his new show, High Potential.

“I hope so!” Killam, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly about potentially working with Smulders, also 42, while at the High Potential premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, September 17, “We have both worked for ABC and 20th Century, so we are happy to be kept in that family.”

Killam teased that “it’s not out of the realm of possibilities” for Smulders to join the ABC series at some point.

Smulders and Killam tied the knot in 2012 after seven years of dating. The couple share two daughters, Shaelyn, 15, and Janita, 9. Killam shared that for him and the How I Met Your Mother alum, their secret to success despite having busy careers is by making compromises and always being communicative with one another.

“Our family is always our number one priority and then sort of, you know, creative challenges come second and then, you know, you got to work too,” he told Us. “So we try to balance. We try not to be too busy at the same time, if possible.”

Currently, Killiam is starring in High Potential alongside Kaitlin Olson. Olson, 49, plays Morgan, a single mom with three children who works as a janitor for the LAPD. Killam portrays her ex-husband, Ludo Radovic. The cast also includes Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Judy Reyes, Deniz Akdeniz, Garret Dillahunt and more.

Killam confessed to Us that Olson’s involvement in the ABC drama was the “No. 1” factor for him signing on. He added it’s been a “blast” to work with the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress.

“She’s so collaborative and generous and she’s very open with being present in the moment,” he gushed. “I think on Sunny, there’s obviously a bunch of improvisation. They’re pretty loose and I feel very comfortable with that. I get to jump in every week or two and look after the kiddos and she makes me feel like I belong and like, I’m a member of the team. She’s a really great leader.”

Killam was also excited to work with show creator Drew Goddard, who he is a “huge fan” of. In addition to people attached, Killam was also pulled in by the crime drama’s script.

“It was really funny and interesting and engaging and I love a murder mystery of the week,” he gushed. “I grew up watching Columbo and McMillan & Wife and all that and this feels like a really fresh new take on that sort of genre.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody