If you’re going to sing (or even lip sync to?) Christina Aguilera’s 2006 hit “Candyman,” you have to have the sailor look for it! Taye Diggs did exactly that for the premiere of Lip Sync Battle!

Diggs, 47, started the process by putting on the tiny, white shorts and low-cut blue jacket, then had his team work on his hair and makeup, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive time-lapse video above. Of course, the stylists added a blonde wig, sparkly eye shadow, red lips and that sailor cap.

Once he takes the stage, he 100 percent becomes Xtina! While he’s facing off against The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, it’s Christina Aguilera herself in the audience cheering him on! At one point, Aguilera actually lays down on her throne and fans herself! She appears to absolutely love the performance.

It makes sense that Aguilera would be there for Jayne’s episode. In 2016, the Grammy winner posted a video on Snapchat of herself singing “How Many F—ks?” by Jayne. She also invited the reality star to perform at her birthday party in December — so clearly their love for one another is mutual.

“With everything going on with this outfit, for some reason I am fixated on the socks,” cohost Chrissy Teigen says when Diggs is finished. “They make it!”

Lip Sync Battle premieres on Paramount Network on Thursday, January 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

