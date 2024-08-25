Taylor Lautner is backflipping his way through more concerts.

Lautner, 32, made an appearance on stage at Kane Brown’s Los Angeles show for the country artist’s In The Air tour on Saturday, August 24. Brown, 30, performed alongside special guests Tyler Hubbard and Locash.

While on stage, Lautner showed off his impressive athletic skills by doing a backflip while wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. After completing the tumble, Lautner got into the splits and saluted the audience.

“My dude Taylor Lautner Biles goin for gold,” Hubbard captioned his Instagram Story video on Sunday, August 25, referring to Team USA gymnast Simone Biles.

After a fan uploaded the video of Lautner’s moves and noted that his skills was an “8/10,” the Twilight star reposted the clip via his Instagram Story on Sunday and replied, “8 WOWWWW.”

This isn’t the first time Lautner has backflipped across stage, a move he has been perfecting since his Jacob Black days. In July 2022, Lautner tumbled during one of Brown’s concerts and received a high-five from the artist. “Taylor Lautner came to the show like,” Brown wrote on a TikTok at the time, while uploading a video of Lautner’s backflip.

“Sharkboy out here doing backflips,” Brown captioned the upload, referring to Lautner’s 2005 role as Sharkboy in the movie, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.

One year later, when Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour made a stop at Arrowhead Stadium, she invited the cast of the “I Can See You” music video onstage.

Lautner, who previously dated Swift between August and December 209, starred in the clip alongside Joey King and Presley Cash. After Swift called his name during the July 2023 show, he did a backflip down the catwalk.

Months later, Lautner reflected on the moment during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I do this weird thing — and it doesn’t make sense so forgive me — when I freak out and I’m really nervous and I black out, I just go straight to backflip,” Lautner said. “So I stepped out of this door, and I saw this walkway, and it was like 60 yards down the field. And I’m like, ‘I have to walk down this whole thing? This is going to be so uncomfortable.’”

Lautner continued, “And I was like, ‘Just backflip, and I’ll take up the space, and it’ll be over.'”

Host Jimmy Fallon noted that Lautner’s backflip was “awesome,” but it “could’ve gone so wrong.” Lautner agreed, replying, “Oh, it could’ve.”