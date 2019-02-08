Taylor Schilling: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me!

Taylor Schilling is tops at acting, but tells Us Weekly she’s bad at some other stuff! Read on to learn 25 things about the Prodigy star.

1. I like to paint and draw, and sometimes still fantasize about going to art school.

2. I start my mornings and end each day with meditation.

3. I have to have lip balm with me at all times — one in every pocket.

4. I have a dog named Tank. Sometimes she talks.

5. Maine is one of my favorite places to escape to.

6. I changed my name to Tally for six months in third grade.

7. I’m not a great driver. My brother once got into my car wearing a helmet.

8. French toast and bacon is my favorite meal.

9. I can’t sing, but I take lessons for fun.

10. My mom is a painter who cofounded a nonprofit art gallery in Chicago in the ’70s.

11. Before I made money as an actress, I nannied.

12. I have lots of books. I buy more books than I can read.

13. I got fired from a hostess job after one day due to my poor wardrobe choices and inadequacy.

14. I babysat monkeys in middle school.

15. I would love to study Ayurvedic medicine in India.

16. My grandmother is a sculptor.

17. My first role was Tzeitel in a middle-school cafeteria production of Fiddler on the Roof.

18. One of my proudest accomplishments is earning a fellowship to NYU’s Graduate Acting program.

19. I still feel most at home in the theater.

20. I went to four different high schools.

21. I once had to kiss a mannequin for a commercial audition. I didn’t get the job.

22. Bob Dylan was my first concert. My dad took me.

23. I ate oatmeal for breakfast every day for five years straight. Nowadays I like to switch it up.

24. I started wearing glasses when I was 7.

25. [1987’s] Baby Boom was one of my favorite movies growing up, and Diane Keaton is still an idol.

The Prodigy is out in theaters on February 8.

