Big reputation, big reputation! Taylor Swift debuted a teaser for her “End Game” music video with Ed Sheeran and Future on Instagram on Thursday, January 11.

The 20-second sneak peek shows the “Blank Space” songstress, 28, partying with the English crooner, 26, and the rapper, 34, in London, Tokyo and Miami. She dances on top of a yacht, rides a motorcycle, watches fireworks on a beach and even busts out a few moves at a dive bar with Sheeran.

The full music video premieres at midnight on Friday, January 12.

“End Game” is the third single off Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, which was released last November. She previously unveiled music videos for “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready for It?” that August and October, respectively. All three visuals were directed by Joseph Kahn.

“I think we’ve done some very interesting work,” the 45-year-old director told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “And we’ve got some things in the works that are interesting too.”

Kahn also opened up to Us about the reactions to some of his previous projects with Swift. “I think you’re just always conscious of the repercussions of any action that you do, and quite frankly, anything you say when you have that big of a platform is going to get scrutinized whether right or wrong,” he said. “It’s the nature of being famous.”

Swift’s Reputation stadium tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on May 8 and concludes in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 9.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!