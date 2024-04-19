Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” with London may just be a bit more complicated than fans first thought.

After the release of Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, Swifties began dissecting the lyrics and realized many of the songs are inspired by her past romances with Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy.

But on the powerful track “So Long, London,” Swift, 34, may have just confirmed a major purchase during her relationship with Alwyn, 33.

“I stopped trying to make him laugh,” she sings in the song. “Stopped trying to drill the safe.” Soon after, the Grammy winner makes a reference to “the house in the Heath” she left behind.

“I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Heath / I stoppеd CPR, after all, it’s no use,” she continued singing. “The spirit was gonе, we would never come to / And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free.”

Back in April 2023, reports surfaced that Swift was in the process of purchasing a 7-bedroom home in London. Six years into their relationship, the pair reportedly made an offer on a luxury mansion in Belsize Park, north London, sources told The Sun on Sunday.

It’s unclear if either party ever moved into the property after their breakup made news that same month.

Swift has paid homage to England’s capital in her music for many years as she dated Alwyn. In her 2019 album Lover, “London Boy” detailed some of her favorite places to visit with Alwyn.

“You know I love a London boy, I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon,” she revealed. “You know I love a London boy, boy, I fancy you.”

More recently in her December 2023 Time cover interview, Swift referenced a big move in her life. After finding herself in the middle of a public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the “Shake It Off” singer moved outside of the United States partly to be closer with Alwyn.

“I moved to a foreign country,” she told the publication, presumably referring to the United Kingdom. “I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

While Swift has moved on romantically and is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, things with Kardashian, 43, are still a bit complicated.

One of her newest releases titled “thanK you aIMee” appeared to have random letters capitalized in its title. Upon closer look, eagle-eyed fans quickly realized the capital letters spelled out a name: Kim.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F—k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’,” Swift sings, likely in reference to their public drama. “But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”