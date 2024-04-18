Certain keywords have been banned from X amid a rumor that Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, has leaked online.

The social media platform barred users from searching the phrase “Taylor Swift leak” on Wednesday, April 17, which is two days before the record is scheduled to hit shelves. Snippets of songs have been circulating across the internet that are alleged to be on the album, which some fans are speculating come from a Google drive containing the entire TTPD record.

After the music made its way online, Swfities were quick to come to the pop star’s defense, flooding the tags associated with faux TTPD links and shaming anyone actively seeking out leaks, which have not been confirmed as real or fake.

“Stop f—king saying anything about TTPD, idc if you aren’t posting the song if you heard a leak or a ‘leak,’ don’t say anything on the TL, got it? It’s that easy,” one fan wrote, while another said, “If I see ‘ttpd leak’ idc if it’s funny ai, it is getting reported ASAP.”

Related: Every Easter Egg Taylor Swift Teased for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images While Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department came as a surprise to fans, the pop star seemingly left several Easter eggs hinting that her 11th studio album was on its way. Swift revealed her latest musical endeavor while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album — her 13th career win — […]

A third person added: “Quick, everyone start making fake ai tracks for TTPD so we don’t know if the leaks are real or not.”

If the leaks prove to be legitimate, this would not be the first time one of Swift’s albums found its way to the public prior to release day. 2014’s 1989 leaked three days before its drop date, despite Swift taking efforts to keep the music under wraps.

“I have a lot of maybe-/maybe-not-irrational fears of security invasion, wiretaps, people eavesdropping,” Swift shared during an October 2014 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, adding that for months the only copy of the album in existence was on her phone.

This story is still developing.