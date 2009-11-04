Taylor Swift Mocks Kanye West Incident in SNL Promo

Taylor Swift gets her revenge on Kanye!

In a new promo (watch the three versions above), the 19-year-old star gave fans a taste of what's to come when she hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend.

See stars' funniest SNL moments

In the skit, the country singer — who will also serve as the night's musical guest — introduces herself only to be interrupted by SNL castmember Bill Hader, who was on his cell phone.

"Kanye West just called," he says. "He thinks Beyonce should host instead."

Swift looks hurt and rolls her eyes as Hader says, "Funny joke, right?"

Up until now, the star remained quiet as to what type of skits she'll appear in and only hinted that she'll mock West, who brazenly interrupted her MTV VMA acceptance speech for Best Female Video to say that Beyonce deserved the award instead.

See shocking moments from this year's VMAs

"I've been thinking about skit ideas for a long time," said the singer, who was approached by show execs over the summer to appear. "There are definitely some hilarious things that have happened to me over the past couple of months that I think will be pretty substantial skits."

See photos of today's top news stories

After beginning rehearsals this week for her upcoming appearance, she couldn't contain her excitement.

"Starting the SNL process. I kinda feel like I might have a heart attack or pass out in the pitch meeting. I'm that excited," she Twittered Monday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!