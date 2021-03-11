Taylor Swift Reveals 1 Clue About Her Grammys 2021 Performance

Will she wear a cardigan? Maybe! While not much is known about Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 2021 Grammys performance, the musician did reveal one important detail about the show: Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff will play a role.

“One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn’t highly confidential is that my performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff,” the “Love Story” singer, 31, said during a Thursday, March 11, appearance on CBS News. “Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown.”

Dessner and Antonoff collaborated on the Pennsylvania native’s last two albums, Folklore and Evermore. The star is nominated for six Grammy Awards for her work on the records, including Album of the Year for Folklore and Song of the Year for “Cardigan.” Evermore, which was released in December, will be eligible for next year’s awards. Swift has 10 previous Grammy Awards under her belt as well.

Folklore, the artist’s eight album, was released as a surprise in July 2020. The entire record was recorded during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into,” the Cats actress wrote on Twitter at the time. “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. … I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

The referenced heroes included Antonoff, 36, and Dessner, 44, as well as Bon Iver and William Bowery, the latter of which fans soon learned was a pen name for Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person,” she told Antonoff and Dessner in the November 2020 Disney+ special Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. “So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know.”

The country icon’s relationship to the 30-year-old The Favourite actor is largely private, so no one can say whether he’ll make an appearance at the Grammys as well. Still, fans can’t wait for the “Willow” singer’s performance.

“Taylor Swift is turning The Grammy’s into a LIVE long pond session on Sunday,” one wrote on Twitter after Swift’s clue was announced on Thursday. “I can’t wait to review taylor swift’s performance at the grammy’s for my arts criticism class!!” said another.

The Grammy Awards will air on CBS Sunday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET. They will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.