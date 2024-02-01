Taylor Swift has a longstanding love story with her fans, but that doesn’t mean she’s OK with others profiting off her likeness. Enter her history of trademarking.

Swift, 34, filed her latest application on Saturday, January 27, to trademark the phrase “TAYLOR-CON” ahead of the 2024 Dallas fan convention, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

While Swift doesn’t appear to be affiliated with the sold-out Texas event, which was dubbed “Taylor-Con,” she does want the rights to print the message on her own goods with no “claim to any particular font style, size, or color.” The convention will take place on March 16 and March 17.

The musician’s filing was accepted by the trademark office but has not been assigned to an examiner as of Wednesday, January 31. Swift’s TAS Rights Management, LLC is requesting ownership of “Taylor-Con” for use on items such as candles, jewelry, guitar picks, journals, backpacks, beverage glassware, towels, clothing, and musical sound recordings.

According to her filing, Swift is also asking that the trademark extend to cell photo accessories, stuffed toys, glow sticks, live music concerts and “retail store services featuring a wide variety of consumer goods.”

Swift, who earned the billionaire title in November 2023, has a history of trademarking her name, songs, album titles and nicknames. She filed her first trademark request in March 2007 for her full name, Taylor Swift, to be used on clothing, entertainment services, digital media and more.

Before she knew she’d be a singer, Swift revealed her parents gave her an androgynous name to set her up for business success. “My mom thought it was cool that if you got a business card that said ‘Taylor’ you wouldn’t know if it was a guy or a girl,” Swift told Rolling Stone in March 2009. “She wanted me to be a business person in a business world.”

That thinking has seemingly played a big part in Swift’s career aptitude. In September 2010, the “Exile” singer filed to have “Swift” and “TS” protected and she didn’t stop there. That same year, Swift added “Fearless” to her trademarks, which was the first of many album titles she submitted.

When her 1989 record came out, Swift asked the court in October 2014 to trademark the lyric, “This sick beat” from her song, “Shake It Off.”

Swift later sought to trademark “(Taylor’s Version)” ahead of her release of her past albums. In August 2022, she filed documents to get “Taylor Swift Midnights” added to her list, which includes more than 50 successful trademarks.