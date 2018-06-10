Taylor Swift Stars in Sugarland’s ‘Babe’ Music Video: Watch

The other woman. Taylor Swift plays the bad girl in Sugarland’s new video for their song “Babe.” In the video for the song, which was co-written by Swift, the singer has an affair with Jennifer Nettles’ husband and ruins their seemingly perfect marriage.

In the 1960s-inspired clip, released on Saturday, June 9, actor Brendan Routh plays the two-timing husband. He meets a red-haired Swift at work and pursues a romantic relationship with her while his wife stays at home, being the perfect housewife. At the end of the video, Swift is sitting on the kitchen floor belting out her vocals, which are also featured on the song, after her lover leaves her to return home.

Once he arrives at his house, he finds his wife has thrown all of his clothes and belongings on the lawn. Nettles is then seen inside enjoying her dinner alone and ceremoniously removing her wedding ring while sitting on the bed she used to share with her husband. The Mad Men-inspired video treatment was written by the “Delicate” singer, 28.

“She wrote the treatment. It’s so good,” Sugarland member Kristian Bush told Hollywood Life on the CMT red carpet on Wednesday, June 6.

As previously reported, Swift wrote “Babe” with Train frontman Patrick Monahan for her 2012 Red album. After the song didn’t make the album, she offered it to the duo after they reunited. The song was released on April 20 and gave Surgarland their first top 10 hit since 2010.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!