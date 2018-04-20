Music

Taylor Swift Fans Are Freaking Out Over ‘Babe,’ the Song That Didn’t Make Her ‘Red’ Album

Surprise! Taylor Swift has a new song — well, kind of. Sugarland recorded “Babe,” a song cowritten by Swift, and fans are freaking out.

The pop star wrote the song with Train frontman Patrick Monahan for her 2012 album Red, but it didn’t make the cut. So Swift offered Sugarland the opportunity to record it when the country duo reunited. The song was released on Thursday, April 19, featuring the 28-year-old’s vocals, and it’s already No. 2 on iTunes.

Swift’s fans are going through a range of emotions in the wake of the track’s debut. “Everyone’s talking about Ariana grandes new song… but I have @taylorswift13 & @Sugarlandmusic new song on REPEAT, babe,” one tweeted.

“’Your secret has its consequence and that’s on you babe’ is such a Red-era lyric,” another wrote. “Red, even in 2018, is a songwriting masterclass.”

“Babe honestly clears up so many questions I had about red that were left unanswered,” a Twitter user added.

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of the band Sugarland with singer Taylor Swift (R) in the audience during the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Some believe Swift has a personal connection to the song’s message, which focuses on cheating that ends a relationship. “’How could you do this babe?’ REALLY BREAKS MY HEART SHE WAS HURT,” one fan tweeted.

“Maybe Babe was just too raw for her to share in 2012…@taylorswift13 kept it close until she found someone who she could actually trust with her heart,” another shared.

