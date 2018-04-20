Surprise! Taylor Swift has a new song — well, kind of. Sugarland recorded “Babe,” a song cowritten by Swift, and fans are freaking out.

The pop star wrote the song with Train frontman Patrick Monahan for her 2012 album Red, but it didn’t make the cut. So Swift offered Sugarland the opportunity to record it when the country duo reunited. The song was released on Thursday, April 19, featuring the 28-year-old’s vocals, and it’s already No. 2 on iTunes.

Swift’s fans are going through a range of emotions in the wake of the track’s debut. “Everyone’s talking about Ariana grandes new song… but I have @taylorswift13 & @Sugarlandmusic new song on REPEAT, babe,” one tweeted.

“’Your secret has its consequence and that’s on you babe’ is such a Red-era lyric,” another wrote. “Red, even in 2018, is a songwriting masterclass.”

“Babe honestly clears up so many questions I had about red that were left unanswered,” a Twitter user added.

Some believe Swift has a personal connection to the song’s message, which focuses on cheating that ends a relationship. “’How could you do this babe?’ REALLY BREAKS MY HEART SHE WAS HURT,” one fan tweeted.

“Maybe Babe was just too raw for her to share in 2012…@taylorswift13 kept it close until she found someone who she could actually trust with her heart,” another shared.

See more reactions below:

I’ve had Babe on repeat all afternoon & I literally feel like a strong empowered woman turning away from a man who did nothing but hurt me living my best life moving on when that literally has no relation to my life — 𝔯𝔢𝔭𝔲𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 | TS fan account since 2010 (@Swiftness13) April 20, 2018

the lyric “we ain’t getting through this one, babe” is honestly so heartbreaking. like it gives off the impression that this relationship had so many bumps along the way & they overcame them but then this one happened & it was too much for taylor to handle. — hannah is ready for AG4!!! (@loveisasecrett) April 20, 2018

I FINALLY LISTENED TO BABE AND TAYLOR SWIFT BROKE MY HEART — m a i t e 🇦🇷 (@tayathome) April 20, 2018

Babe, a country song without any official promo, and not discounted is at #2 at iTunes chart. pic.twitter.com/WSVzMpxM1r — Ankita ✿ (@ruthless_game17) April 20, 2018

RED watching Better Man and Babe be given to other artists pic.twitter.com/IK5PLIDdei — Francis 👑 (@SacredOasis13) April 20, 2018

