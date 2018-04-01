Goin’ back to her roots. Taylor Swift made a special appearance at Bluebird Cafe in Nashville on Saturday, March 31 — the same place she was discovered as a teenager.

The “Gorgeous” singer, 28, stopped by the Tennessee club after being invited by country songwriter Craig Wiseman, who was headlining a performance for a documentary honoring the cafe’s 25th anniversary. Using an acoustic guitar, Swift — who was given a standing ovation according to The Tennessean — played some her own hits including “Love Story” and “Shake It Off” as well as a cover of Little Big Town’s “Better Man,” which she wrote. She also took shots of Fireball whiskey with Wiseman.

Wiseman and his special guest have history together. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer told the crowd of 40 guests that the songwriter missed out on an opportunity of being a cowriter on her early hit “Love Story,” which she jokingly referred to as “the song I almost wrote with Craig Wiseman.” Swift also admitted to stealing an inflatable bottle of Fireball with Ed Sheeran at a previous CMT afterparty at Wiseman’s publishing house.

Swift was feeling nostalgic as she returned to her old stomping grounds, telling the crowd, “I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe. I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists — this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world.”

Swift has come a long way since playing the Nashville hot spot, transforming from a young country singer to a bona fide pop star with a loyal following. The Grammy award winner has all broken all types of records within the music industry, including last August, when her highly anticipated “Look What You Made Me Do” music video became the most-viewed in a 24-hour period in 2017. Most recently, she released two different music videos for Reputation’s “Delicate,” which featured a sly nod to the singer’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!