As if one wasn’t enough, Taylor Swift has released a new music video for her single “Delicate” off her album Reputation.

The singer dropped a more toned down, minimalist version, exclusively on Spotify, on Friday, March 30, and seemingly gave a nod to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the clip. Swift, 28, is wearing a silver Tiffany necklace with the letter “J” on it around her neck, which she has been spotted wearing since she started dating the actor.

The clip was filmed in one take and can only be watched vertically as if the 10-time Grammy winner was filming it on a smartphone. In the clip, the singer is seen mouthing the words to the song in the woods, as the camera captures her from different angles.

In one scene, while she’s singing the lyrics, “My reputation’s never been worse, so you must like me for me,” she points at herself and touches the necklace. Swift has previously talked about wearing a necklace with his initials on it in the lyrics for her song “Call It What You Want.” In the track, she sings: “I want to wear his initial / On a chain round my neck, chain round my neck / Not because he owns me / But ’cause he really knows me.”

Fans took to Twitter to react to the moment and had theories about the jewelry’s meaning. “What if the necklace taylor was wearing in the delicate mv is the locket from call it what you want,” one user wrote. Another one tweeted: “In the video she pointed to this beautiful necklace with a J on it. She wants to wear it not because he owns her but cause he really knows her😍😭💖.”

One user shared a crying meme and tweeted: “Me watching Taylor Swift point to her Joe necklace in the Delicate video even though it’s literally just her twirling in the middle of the woods with a camera strapped to her torso ❤.” Another user expressed her approval for the clip, writing: “This is so pure and beautiful oh my gosh. You look so happy and in love and that is all that matters. I love this and you SO much💞.”

The original video premiered on March 11 during the iHeartRadio Music Awards and it was similar to the usual over-the-top videos the singer is known for. In the Joseph Kahn-directed clip, Swift has the power of invisibility and she uses it to dance all over the city like nobody is watching.

Us Weekly reported that the “End Game” songstress and The Favourite actor, 28, were dating in May 2017. While the private couple haven’t publicly confirmed when their relationship began, they first met at the Met Gala in 2016.

