Coming back — with a bang. Taylor Swift announced she’ll be opening the 2018 American Music Awards with a performance of one of her fiercest songs.

The “Gorgeous” singer, 28, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 2, to post a video of herself with her cat Meredith. “Good morning America, it’s Taylor. I just wanted to say that I am going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance,“ she told the camera. Noticing her kitty getting up and walking away, Swift joked, “Don’t be too excited about it, my God.” She captioned the clip, “I’m opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of ‘I Did Something Bad.’ Meredith is not excited, but I am. #AMAs.”

The song, off of Swift’s 2017 hit album Reputation, sparked speculation that it was inspired by her infamous feud with Kanye West. The rapper’s song “Famous” included the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that b—tch famous,” alluding to the headlines that followed after West interrupted the “…Ready for It?” singer’s award speech at the MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2009. “If a man talks s—t, then I owe him nothing,” Swift sings in “I Did Something Bad.” “I don’t regret it one bit, ‘cause you had it coming.”

The award show should be a big night for the pop star, who is nominated for four AMAs this year: Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Album — Pop/Rock and Tour of the Year.

The singer previously spoke out about the fan-driven event alongside pal Ed Sheeran on September 12. “Taylor, the AMA nominations came out. It’s me, you and Drake. You’re going to win,” the “Shape of You” singer told Swift, as she told him at the same time, “You’re going to win.” Looking at each other, they both said in unison, “Drake’s going to win.”

The American Music Awards will air on ABC Tuesday, October 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!