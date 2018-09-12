Ed Sheeran wasn’t quite “ready for it” while getting some exercise with former tourmate Taylor Swift — and she didn’t miss the opportunity to throw some playful shade his way.

The “Gorgeous” singer, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 12, to share a video with her musician pal going for a strenuous hike that seemed to leave both of them nearly breathless. “It’s called exercise, have you ever done cardio?” Swift joked as a tired Sheeran struggled to keep up. “Strummin’ a guitar doesn’t count.”

“You OK, bro?” she pressed as the “Shape of You” singer, 27, gave her the middle finger, prompting her to laugh.

Despite breaking a sweat, the pair found time to discuss their respective American Music Award nominations. “Taylor, the AMA nominations came out. It’s me, you and Drake. You’re going to win,” Sheeran told Swift, as she said at the same time, “You’re going to win.” After a moment, they looked at each other and said in unison, “Drake’s going to win.” Swift captioned the clip, “Safe to say whoever wins the AMA for fav pop/rock album will be an artist who writes songs about love and heartbreak” with a crying face emoji.

Swift and Sheeran have been good friends for quite some time. The “Thinking Out Loud” crooner has made it clear he has the “Photograph” singer’s back — and in October 2017, he gave Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, his vote of approval. “He’s really nice. Really, really friendly,” Sheeran remarked. “Really good dude.”

