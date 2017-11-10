Could it be? Some of the lyrics on Taylor Swift’s new album, Reputation, have fans speculating that she met her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, at the 2016 Met Gala while she was dating Calvin Harris.

“I Did Something Bad” explores the theme of revenge, and seems to hint that the pop star, 27, broke up with the Scottish DJ, 33, for Tom Hiddleston, with whom she was spotted dancing at the annual fashion event in New York City in May 2016. “I never trust a playboy, but they love me / So I fly ‘em around the world / And I let them think they saved me,” she sings, seemingly referring to her globe-trotting romance with Hiddleston, 36.

Later in the album, the tune “Getaway Car” appears to reference a love triangle that ends with Swift and one lucky suitor running away from a black-tie event in, well, a getaway car. “The ties were black, the lies were white / In shades of gray in candlelight / I wanted to leave him / I needed a reason,” she sings. “With the three of us, honey, it’s a sideshow / And a circus ain’t a love story.”

After the album was released on Friday, November 10, fans came up with a theory that the 10-time Grammy winner got into an argument with Harris at the Met Gala and ran away with Hiddleston. (She and Harris split in June 2016, the same month she began dating the British actor.)

But wait, there’s more! Swift’s legion of fans also speculated that she met Alwyn, 26, for the first time at the gala. On “Dress,” she sings, “Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached,” possibly referring to the boyish haircut and the platinum blonde locks that she and the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk actor, respectively, rocked at the Met Gala.

“The Met Gala was v life-altering for Taylor. She was still with Calvin but fighting,” one fan tweeted in an attempt to sum up the lyrics. “She left with Tom in a getaway car. (see I Did Something Bad/Getaway Car lyrics) But. PLOT TWIST. She also met Joe that night. ‘Flashback when you met me. Your buzz cut and my hair bleached.’”

Another excited Twitter user wrote, “SHE MET JOE AT THE MET GALA AND TAYLOR THOUGHT HE’S GORGEOUS BUT SHE HAS A BOYFRIEND CALVIN BUT HE’S IN THE CLUB DOING SHE DOESN’T KNOW WHAT THAT’S WHY HE WASN’T TAYLOR’S DATE IM SCREAMING.”

Tell Us: Do you think fans are onto something, or are they just overthinking the lyrics?

