Ladies and gentlemen, your new favorite video. Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" has been everywhere in recent weeks, but nowhere is it better than in this incredible mashup from YouTuber Thomas Jung, which combines an '80s aerobics routine with the pop star's crazy-catchy first single from 1989. Even non-Swifties have to admit — it's kind of a match made in heaven.

The choreography, which was originally performed at the 1988 Crystal Light National Aerobic Championship hosted by Alan Thicke — because, yes, that was a thing — syncs up perfectly with "Shake It Off." Too perfectly. It's almost as if Swift (who was born in 1989) wrote the tune while watching this clip. (As far as we know, she didn't — but how funny is it to imagine her rocking these moves in the studio?)

Jung posted the mashup on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after which it quickly went viral, racking up more than 1.1 million views (and counting). Swift herself caught wind of it on Friday, Nov. 7, tweeting a link to her 46.3 million followers.

A sneak peak at the official "Shake It Off" choreography for the 1989 World Tour: http://t.co/go43vmoNMO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 7, 2014

"I guess everyone was wrong when they said Taylor's songs were about her exes," Jung told TODAY.com. "They are clearly about '80s workouts!"

Watch the video above!

