



Oh, the way they were. As exes Britney Spears and Kevin Federline continue to butt heads over child support payments for sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, the #Tbt With Us podcast takes a look back at the iconic couple’s roller coaster romance. (Listen to the entire show above!)

Following their November 2006 split, Spears, then 25, asked for physical and legal custody of their boys. But as she began to lose control in February, Federline, with the help of her mom Lynne, took the tots away from her and forced her into rehab. (#TBT when she shaved her head.)

“Kevin is very focused on getting custody,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the rapper longed for a reconciliation.

And though Spears completed her program in early March, she once again began to spiral control in August. She jetted off to Vegas with Sean and Jayden without telling Federline, thus violating the custody agreement — and threw her boys into jeopardy. Explained a source, “She is just so used to being the kid herself that it’s babies having babies.”

While her parenting slipped — she fed the boys Doritos and ice cream before bed — Federline stepped up to the plate. “He works full time to create a stable environment,” an insider noted at the time.

Which earned him full custody to this day. However, Spears has worked hard since then to improve her health and her maturity.

“Those boys are her world,” says a source. “She is an amazing mother.”

