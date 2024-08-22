Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Team USA Olympic Silver Medalist Katie Grimes Doesn’t Want to Swim in the Seine Again

By
Olympic Swimmer Katie Grimes Doesn’t Want to Swim in the Seine Again
Katie Grimes competes in the Marathon Swimming Women’s 10k. PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Katie Grimes of TeSarah Stier/Getty Images

Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes isn’t interested in a repeat performance of the women’s 10km marathon swimming final.

Grimes came 15th in the August 8 race in Paris’ River Seine, amid concerns about pollution and water safety. City officials made extensive efforts to ensure the Seine was safe to swim in before the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the men’s triathlon scheduled for July 30 was postponed after the water was found to have an unacceptable level of E.coli bacteria.

“I was a little nervous before I got in, just hoping that I didn’t get sick,” Grimes, 18, told TMZ in an interview published on Thursday, August 22. “But I honestly didn’t think about it once while I was racing and I didn’t get sick at all afterwards, so I’m really grateful for that.”

But that doesn’t mean Grimes is too pumped to get into the Seine again. “I hope I don’t ever have to go in the river again, but it was a lot of fun,” she said.

Womens Basketball Wins Another Gold Medal at the Olympics

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics

“The river was definitely a challenge. I’ve never had to swim with a current like that before. But it was such a historic race and something I’ll never forget,” Grimes added.

Grimes won silver in the 400m women’s individual medley on July 29, which thankfully took place within the confines of the Paris Aquatics Centre. “To be able to feel the weight of that metal was special and I’ll never forget that,” she added to TMZ.

Team USA Olympic Silver Medalist Katie Grimes Doesn’t Want to Swim in the Seine Again
Katie Grimes Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

The water conditions in the Seine were something of a running gag during the Paris Games.

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen joked about having to swim in the Seine via TikTok. “Guys if I don’t survive this, tell my fans I love them 🫶🏼,” Christiansen, 27, captioned an August 7 video of him practicing for a race in the Seine.

Sidefeel Wide Leg Jeans

Deal of the Day

Score 27% off These Best-Selling Retro-Style Jeans! View Deal

“Our competition venue is looking rather dashing,” he captioned footage of the river’s murky water in another TikTok post.

The Highs and Lows of the 2024 Summer Olympics From the Opening Ceremony to a Swim Cap Hero

Related: All the Highs and Lows from the Wild 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Meanwhile, Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk vomited “10 times” after swimming in the Seine, but insisted he wasn’t sick due to poor water quality.

“At my last Olympics, there was the injury and with all the stuff that happened there was a lot of what ifs. I had no what ifs on the day, I went for it, it was absolutely everything,” Mislawchuk, 29, explained to Triathlon Magazine Canada on July 31, after placing ninth in the men’s triathlon. “I vomited 10 times after the race … it got hot in the last laps.”

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!