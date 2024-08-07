USWNT forward Trinity Rodman is making a name for herself on the Olympic stage, ushering in a new era of U.S. women’s soccer.

After briefly attending Washington State University, Rodman, 22, was chosen as the second draft pick for the Washington Spirit. At only 18, Rodman became the youngest player ever drafted, and went on to win rookie of the year and US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2021.

Rodman is determined to make a name for herself beyond that of her father, Basketball Hall of Famer and accomplished NBA player Dennis Rodman.

“People do know Trinity Rodman sometimes before Dennis Rodman now,” she told ESPN in June 2022. “That’s a cool thing for me. I’m not trying to overcome what he accomplished, I just want to build my own story, and I think I’m doing a really good job.”

Keep reading to learn 5 things you should know about Trinity Rodman.

Trinity Rodman Started Playing Soccer at 4-Years-Old

Trinity has been perfecting her craft for as long as she can remember. She was born into a family of athletes: her father playing in the NBA, her mother, Michelle Moyer, running track and field and playing softball through high school, and her brother, Dennis Rodman Jr., playing basketball at the University of Southern California. Trinity also played basketball in her youth before choosing to focus on her soccer career.

Trinity is the Daughter of Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer

Though her father is a prominent public figure, Rodman was raised primarily by her mother. Moyer raised Trinity and her brother in Newport Beach California, living separate from Dennis even before their divorce. Moyer told the Los Angeles Times in July 2023 that her ex kept her and her children “at a financial and emotional distance.”

“People don’t have a clue, not a clue,” Moyer told ESPN in June 2022. “It was a roller coaster of you have money, you don’t have money.”

She is the Author of a Children’s Book

Trinity released a children’s book in partnership with Adidas in March 2022. Wake Up and Kick It was published after her career-defining rookie year, inspired by her journey “paving [her] own unique path,” and learning to “tackle each day as it comes.”

“This is a ‘wake up’ book to encourage kids from all walks of life to see the incredible possibilities in each and every day,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a separate statement she expressed excitement for the book to “inspire the next generation to go out and achieve their goals and dreams, proving that nothing is out of reach if you are willing to work for it.”

Trinity is Dating NFL Wide Receiver Trinity Benson

Trinity and Benson went Instagram official in May 2024, with Trinity posting photos of the two cuddled up on a bench with the caption “Trinity squared 🫣😘.”

Trinity’s NWSL friends reacted in the comments, Angel City FC’s Alyssa Thompson saying “She went straight for the hard launch.”

Trinity Rodman is Showing Out for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Trinity made her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games, sending her team to the semifinals after an extra time goal against Japan. She is the youngest player in USWNT history to have scored a goal in an Olympic knockout match, and she’s just getting started.

“I have flashes of what happened,” Trinity said after the match. “I got into the area, I received a beautiful pass, then I took a shot. It wasn’t that I didn’t have confidence in my shot, but at the same time, I couldn’t believe it. That’s the best moment in my career.”