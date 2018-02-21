They’re ready for action! The Team USA women’s hockey players are in PyeongChang, South Korea, preparing for a highly anticipated game against their Canadian counterparts.

The Olympic athletes recently sat down with Us Weekly to reveal what inspires their drive and motivation. “I think it’s super important to be confident with who you are and embrace your originality and your individuality and just be strong with who you are,” Hilary Knight said. Teammate Alex Rigsby then chimed in, “Always believe in yourself. I mean, there’s going to be people along the way who might doubt you, but it’s all about proving them wrong. You know, having that mentality that whatever you set your mind to, you can accomplish.”

Member Amanda Kessel echoed their sentiments, adding, “My favorite [saying] is that the difference between good and great is a little extra effort.”

Leading the charge is forward player Meghan Duggan, who lives by a simple but memorable phrase. “Fall seven, rise eight … You know, continually having that grit and passion to keep going forward,” she told Us of her commitment to the sport. “It’s something that this group and our entire team takes immense pride in. You know, women’s sports especially now … We love being role models and advocates anywhere we go.”

Brianna Decker wholeheartedly agreed with her teammates. “Hard work beats talent when talent isn’t working hard,” she noted.

The hockey pros are gearing up to face off against their Canadian rivals. Watch them go for the gold on NBC Wednesday, February 21, at 11 p.m. ET.

Check out the video above to get to know more about the team!

