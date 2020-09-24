30 years after notorious serial killer Ted Bundy was convicted of luring as many as 100 young women to violent deaths, a new REELZ Special sits down with survivors of the shocking murder spree who open up on how they stayed alive.

“He said, ‘Hey, where ya going?’” recalls Rhonda Stapley, who was a student at the University of Utah in 1974, when the killer pulled up to her at a bus stop and offered her a ride to school. “This felt like a friendly college student helping another college student,” Stapley says.

The serial killer became infamous for posing as a local offering help to unsuspecting victims before he lured them into his Volkswagen Beetle and drove them to their deaths.

“It wasn’t the normal route and I said, ‘Where are we going?’” Stapley continues, “and that was when the ride started to become strained. He turned almost facing me in the car and very quietly said, ‘I’m gonna kill you.’”

Ted Bundy’s reign of terror spanned the country and inspired countless movies including American Psycho and Silence of the Lambs. But for all the women who were murdered, there are a surprising number who somehow survived. The ground-breaking two-part crime documentary relives the stories of the first seven women who can say, “I Survived Ted Bundy.”

