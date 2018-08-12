Surfboards galore! The 2018 Teen Choice Awards brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest stars for a fun night at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 12. The show — hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons — celebrated the talents of the past year’s biggest names in movies, TV, music and more.

Scroll down for a complete list of nominees and winners.

Choice Action Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Justice League

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tomb Raider

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans, Avengers: Infinity War

Dylan O’Brien, Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Henry Cavill, Justice League

John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Holland, Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress

Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider

Amy Adams, Justice League

Elizabeth Olsen, Avengers: Infinity War

Gal Gadot, Justice League

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage

Ready Player One

Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok

Dwayne Johnson, Rampage

Mark Ruffalo, Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling, Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Letitia Wright, Black Panther

Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther

Naomie Harris, Rampage

Olivia Cooke, Ready Player One

Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Fantasy Movie

A Wrinkle in Time

Coco

Peter Rabbit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez, Coco

Gael García Bernal, Coco

James Corden, Peter Rabbit

John Boyega, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mindy Kaling, A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid, A Wrinkle in Time

Choice Drama Movie

A Quiet Place

Midnight Sun

Murder on the Orient Express

The Greatest Showman

Truth or Dare

Wonder

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Jacob Tremblay, Wonder

Leslie Odom Jr., Murder on the Orient Express

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Midnight Sun

Timothée Chalamet, Lady Bird

Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Bella Thorne, Midnight Sun

Daisy Ridley, Murder on the Orient Express

Julia Roberts, Wonder

Lucy Hale, Truth or Dare

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Zendaya, The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie

Daddy’s Home 2

I Feel Pretty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Love, Simon

Overboard

Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Eugenio Derbez, Overboard

Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2

Will Ferrell, Daddy’s Home 2

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris, Overboard

Anna Kendrick, Pitch Perfect 3

Hailee Steinfeld, Pitch Perfect 3

Karen Gillan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Rebel Wilson, Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Movie Villain

Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aiden Gillen, Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Bill Skarsgård, It

Cate Blanchett, Thor: Ragnarok

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman

Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Letitia Wright, Black Panther

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke, Ready Player One

Sophia Lillis, It

Choice Movie Ship

Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Midnight Sun

Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther

Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario, Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon

Sophia Lillis and Jeremy Ray Taylor, It

Zac Efron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman

Choice Summer Movie

Adrift

Incredibles 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Life of the Party

Ocean’s 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Julian Dennison, Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Sam Claflin, Adrift

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Emilia Clarke, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8

Shailene Woodley, Adrift

Zazie Beetz, Deadpool 2

Choice Liplock

Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther

Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Infinity War

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Zac Efron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman

Choice Hissy Fit

Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Joe Keery, Stranger Things

Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Mark Ruffalo, Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Scene Stealer

Charlie Heaton, Stranger Things

Katie McGrath, Supergirl

Nick Jonas, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston, Thor: Ragnarok

Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire

Famous in Love

Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett, Empire

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Bella Thorne, Famous in Love

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maia Mitchell, The Fosters

Ryan Destiny, Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

iZombie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley, The 100

Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan, The Originals

Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Eliza Taylor, The 100

Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla, Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Rose McIver, iZombie

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood, Supergirl

Damon Wayans, Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz, Gotham

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Lucas Till, MacGyver

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton, The Flash

Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

Black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Elias Harger, Fuller House

Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez, Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress

America Ferrera, Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sarah Hyland, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Black-ish, Grown-ish

Choice Animated TV Show

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”

Choice Collaboration

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

