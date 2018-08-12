Surfboards galore! The 2018 Teen Choice Awards brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest stars for a fun night at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 12. The show — hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons — celebrated the talents of the past year’s biggest names in movies, TV, music and more.
Scroll down for a complete list of nominees and winners.
Choice Action Movie
Avengers: Infinity War
Justice League
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tomb Raider
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans, Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O’Brien, Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Henry Cavill, Justice League
John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Holland, Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress
Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider
Amy Adams, Justice League
Elizabeth Olsen, Avengers: Infinity War
Gal Gadot, Justice League
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage
Ready Player One
Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok
Dwayne Johnson, Rampage
Mark Ruffalo, Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling, Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Letitia Wright, Black Panther
Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther
Naomie Harris, Rampage
Olivia Cooke, Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Fantasy Movie
A Wrinkle in Time
Coco
Peter Rabbit
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez, Coco
Gael García Bernal, Coco
James Corden, Peter Rabbit
John Boyega, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling, A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid, A Wrinkle in Time
Choice Drama Movie
A Quiet Place
Midnight Sun
Murder on the Orient Express
The Greatest Showman
Truth or Dare
Wonder
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Jacob Tremblay, Wonder
Leslie Odom Jr., Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger, Midnight Sun
Timothée Chalamet, Lady Bird
Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Bella Thorne, Midnight Sun
Daisy Ridley, Murder on the Orient Express
Julia Roberts, Wonder
Lucy Hale, Truth or Dare
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Zendaya, The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie
Daddy’s Home 2
I Feel Pretty
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Love, Simon
Overboard
Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Eugenio Derbez, Overboard
Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2
Will Ferrell, Daddy’s Home 2
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris, Overboard
Anna Kendrick, Pitch Perfect 3
Hailee Steinfeld, Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson, Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Movie Villain
Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aiden Gillen, Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Bill Skarsgård, It
Cate Blanchett, Thor: Ragnarok
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Choice Breakout Movie Star
Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman
Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Letitia Wright, Black Panther
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Olivia Cooke, Ready Player One
Sophia Lillis, It
Choice Movie Ship
Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Midnight Sun
Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther
Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario, Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon
Sophia Lillis and Jeremy Ray Taylor, It
Zac Efron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman
Choice Summer Movie
Adrift
Incredibles 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Life of the Party
Ocean’s 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Julian Dennison, Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Sam Claflin, Adrift
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Emilia Clarke, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8
Shailene Woodley, Adrift
Zazie Beetz, Deadpool 2
Choice Liplock
Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther
Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Infinity War
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin
Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Zac Efron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman
Choice Hissy Fit
Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Joe Keery, Stranger Things
Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Mark Ruffalo, Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Scene Stealer
Charlie Heaton, Stranger Things
Katie McGrath, Supergirl
Nick Jonas, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok
Tom Hiddleston, Thor: Ragnarok
Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Show
Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett, Empire
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Bella Thorne, Famous in Love
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maia Mitchell, The Fosters
Ryan Destiny, Star
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
iZombie
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley, The 100
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan, The Originals
Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Eliza Taylor, The 100
Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla, Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Rose McIver, iZombie
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Chris Wood, Supergirl
Damon Wayans, Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz, Gotham
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Lucas Till, MacGyver
Stephen Amell, Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Caity Lotz, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton, The Flash
Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
Black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Elias Harger, Fuller House
Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez, Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress
America Ferrera, Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Black-ish, Grown-ish
Choice Animated TV Show
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Halsey – “Bad at Love”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Charlie Puth – “Attention”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”
Choice Collaboration
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)
Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!