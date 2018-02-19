Saying “I do,” again! Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s wedding day arrived on the Monday, February 19, episode of Teen Mom OG. However, Ryan starts partying before the ceremony began, drinking with his groomsman before walking down the aisle. When they ask him about prepping his wedding vows, he tells them, “I don’t care, it’s not like it’s got to be perfect.”

His vows are quick and easy, yet very sweet: “I promise to always love you, be your best friend, I promise to be faithful and always be there for you,” he says. She is happy but he’s a little embarrassed when she pulls out a sheet of paper and read a fully prepared speech.

After kissing his bride, Ryan admits to her that he’s drunk and they spend their reception doing shots and talking about their money situation. However, there is a beautiful moment when his dad gives a speech that makes Ryan cry!

Butch Enters Rehab

Speaking of tears, Tyler Baltierra’s dad, Butch, finally enters rehab this week. On the way there, Tyler reveals that after telling the program and the bank their situation, someone offered to pay for the full treatment (during a recent episode, Tyler found out it would cost $48,000 for the 90-day treatment). Now the entire six-month program would be covered — news that made Butch cry.

During his first day of treatment, Tyler stays while he fills out all his paperwork. The head of the rehab center mentions to Tyler that it’s probably been a while since he’s really met his dad. “I don’t think I’ve ever met him,” he somberly says.

In an interview with an employee at the center, Butch admits that he’s done “a lot” of cocaine and crack. He admits that he used “three or four days ago.” Following his interviews, Tyler says a very emotional goodbye to his dad, leaving them both in tears.

Farrah Gets a Vaginal Rejuvenation

Farrah Abraham also put her differences with her mother aside to celebrate Debra‘s birthday and to film a special for MTV. Ahead of the special, Debra explains to a producer that she stood by her daughter during her sex tape and even now when she’s doing adult videos, but ultimately, she just wants her at her wedding. Luckily, Sophia tells her later that day that she’s decided she does want to attend the wedding.

After a “vaginal rejuvenation” that Farrah had the cameras record, she gets ready for an special with her mom. However, due to some sort of miscommunication, Debra was waiting in the car for 30 minutes while Farrah got ready. When she finally got in the car, Farrah flipped out on a producer. After Farrah tells the producer she doesn’t like her, she adds, “If you can’t get along with anyone or try to or get in my way of how I live my f—king life, then do not work with me … f—k you and your excuses.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

