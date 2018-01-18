Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Reveals She Miscarried a Baby Girl 

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout reveals she suffered a miscarriage in a clip for an upcoming episode for the MTV series.

During a conversation about having more children, Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney says that if they want to have another baby, “it’s going to happen like that.”

“You’re forgetting something. Think about it,” Bookout, 26, replies in the clip. The pair sit in silence for a few moments before the mother of three adds, “Yeah. Yeah? Taylor? Babe, tell me it’s OK.” McKinney then gets up to go to the bathroom and Bookout confides in one of her producers.

“I had a miscarriage,” the MTV personality reveals, explaining that it happened in 2017. “Her name’s Dandy. Dandelion.”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2016, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Jayde and 1-year-old son Maverick. Bookout also shares 9-year-old son Bentley with her ex Ryan Edwards.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” McKinney, 28, says as he returns from the bathroom.

“I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it,” the Bulletproof author explains.

“I’d like to talk to our parents about it first,” Taylor shoots back.

Prior to revealing the miscarriage, the duo discussed adoption. Bookout says that while she’s open to having another baby if McKinney really wants to, she also wants to adopt a child who is between 4 and 6 years old.

“We both agree that when we adopt, we don’t want to adopt a baby. We want to adopt a child,” Bookout explains. “If you seriously want to have another baby, then I’ll do it, but I still want to adopt too.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

