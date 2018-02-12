Following the success of 16 & Pregnant and the Teen Mom franchise, MTV has added a new series. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will introduce the lives of five, new young women as they navigate life as Gen Z mothers. Ashley, 20, Brianna, 17, Jade, 20, Kayla, 18, and Lexi, 17, come from completely different backgrounds but all have one thing in common: they’re all becoming new mothers.

Watch the trailer and find out more about each of the women below:

Brianna hooked up with an old friend and got pregnant during one of many breakups from transgender boyfriend Danae. They’re now back together and he has promised to raise the baby as his own, but Brianna’s mother is hesitant about their tumultuous relationship.

Jade has never had a stable relationship with her parents and is used to taking care of others. However, she’s hoping they can step up and help her care for her new child along with her boyfriend, Sean.

Ashley was a typical party girl living in Las Vegas until she found out she and boyfriend, Bariki (Bar) were having a baby. She’s also constantly at odds with Bar’s mother and Bar has friction with her mother, so things could definitely get messy.

Kayla is “the girl next door” who was raised by a single mother. She was very excited to find out she was expecting with Stephan, who she’s been dating for three years. However, she’s not sure if she should stay with him or raise their child as a single mother.

Lexi had a seemingly perfect life as a popular cheerleader with a supportive family. However, her friends isolated her when she and boyfriend of four years, Kyler, got pregnant. She’s now the center of the town’s gossip and worried about her reputation.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant premieres on MTV Monday, March 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

