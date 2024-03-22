Jade Cline is clarifying a recent remark she made about her sex life with Sean Austin on Teen Mom: Family Vacation.

“I was a lil turnt up in that exercise & meant that the last 6 months I’ve been being more cautious with sex,” Cline, 26, said on Thursday, March 21 via X. “Not completely holding out. My verbiage was wrong. My wedding/honeymoon was around the corner! I wanted to be able to enjoy it & not be pregnant lol #TeenMomFamilyReunion.”

During the March 20 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the cast participated in a couple’s workshop led by relationship experts Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez.

“We’re going to teach you how to breathe and how to moan,” Dow said. “How to help improve the intimacy of your relationship.”

The experts added that the goal of the exercise was to help participants grow closer to their partner regardless of how long they’ve been together.

The task quickly made Austin uncomfortable, leaving him thinking about walking away from the experience.

“This sounds f–king stupid,” he said. “I’m ready to bounce. My mom’s about to be watching this, you know what I mean?”

But with support from Cline and other cast members, Austin proceeded with the exercise. It wasn’t complete, however, until Cline opened up about her sex life with Austin.

“To be honest, sex to me means reproduction in my head and I’m terrified of it,” Cline, who welcomed daughter Kloie in 2017, told the group. “I’m scared of getting pregnant. I’m not ready. If I could just make a confession, for the last six months, I’ve really been holding out on him. My pregnancy and labor was traumatic. I worked so hard to get to where I want to be physically. We have our wedding, we have our honeymoon, all this stuff coming up. Do we want to be pregnant?”

Austin replied, “Hearing that makes me understand so much more. I’m sorry for being selfish all the time.”

In October 2023, Cline and Austin got married in front of family and friends in Austin, Texas. More recently, the newlywed shared that she is open to expanding her family.

“I got off birth control,” the Mane & Marble salon owner told E! News this month. “I’ve been off birth control for, like, three weeks. I ran out. I’m just letting God, God.”

And whatever happens, Cline knows she has the support and love of her husband.

“S/O to the man who loves me and supports me throughout everything in life,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “We are so lucky. Love you sooo much.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on MTV Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.