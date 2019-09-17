



You could cut the tension with a knife. The four couples of Temptation Island season 2 are definitely feeling the pressure when they get introduced to the 12 single men and 12 single women looking for love.

“This is really happening. It’s like a dream that started off good and it slowly turned into a nightmare. What are we doing?” Gavin, 26, asks his girlfriend of a year and a half, Esonica, in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the premiere. The 30-year-old former pageant queen simple responds, “I don’t know.”

While not all singles are revealed, the preview does show a few. Payton, 23, is a bartender who definitely looks like she could stir up trouble; Ben, 23, is a former sniper who says he has the women “in his sight.”

However, it’s former Miss Oregon Toneata, 23, who really seems to disrupt the bunch.

“You touch my boyfriend, I will kill you,” Kate, 34, says when the model turns around. Kate then turns to boyfriend David, 28, and asks, “Why the f–k are we doing this?”

Kate was the least excited of the group to be heading on the show to begin with. She’s ready to settle down, get married and have kids. However, David is afraid to be vulnerable, even though they’ve been together for three years. While they both have been unfaithful to past partners, they promise they’ve never cheated on each other.

Temptation Island season 2 premieres on USA Thursday, October 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

