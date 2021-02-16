Ready for love! While the four couples testing their relationships are nervous to head into Temptation Island, the 24 singles couldn’t be more ready.

“I’m a good Italian boy who wants to show you what these hands can do.” That’s how one single, Tom, introduces himself during Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of season 3.

In the new video, the single men and women reveal what they’re looking for and how they plan to win over those in a relationship.

“I’m gonna be coming to steal your girl,” contestant Shaquille says in the video, before noting he’s looking to “meet that right girl and fertilize her.”

Some of the other men include Dr. Blake, who says he hasn’t been in a relationship in five years and the last one ended in “crashing and burning;” Griffin, who is just looking for someone adventurous like he is; and Jesse, who is looking for a best friend, life partner and someone to possibly start a family with.

The single women are also searching for fun — and romance. Sophie notes in the video above that she’s been “single for almost 10 months,” and adds, “time goes really fast when you’re having fun.”

Another contestant, Grace, admits that the thought of marriage “terrifies” her but she’s hoping that will change when she meets The One. Lauryn, for her part, has already been married once in the past, so isn’t focusing on finding forever. “Now, I date for that chemistry,” she says.

While the women all agree to put themselves out there on the show, Maya has one boundary: “It’s not a good look to have a threesome on a TV show,” she says, seemingly alluding to what happened in one romance last season.

Temptation Island premieres on USA Tuesday, February 16, at 10 p.m. ET.