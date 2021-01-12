Things are heating up all over again. Season 3 of Temptation Island is almost here, and the drama looks more intense than ever. In Us Weekly’s exclusive trailer for the new season, four couples are introduced, hoping that spending some time apart could bring them closer together.

This season, the singles have a lot to choose from as the four couples are extremely different from one another.

“No rules,” Erica, who is dating Kendal, tells host Mark L. Walberg in the trailer. When the host asks whose idea that was, she replies, “He brought it up first!”

While the clips from the show appear to focus on quite a bit of drama and a lot of tears, Walberg, 58, reassures the group that, no matter what, this will be a learning experience for everyone involved.

“I think it’s true that you will find all the answers you’re looking for, but they won’t be to the questions you brought to this island,” he tells the group.

Another pair is clearly on different pages. Corey notes that his girlfriend’s exes are all former athletes. “I want to prove that I am the better man,” he says in the trailer. Later, he tells his partner, Erin, “I’m really scared to lose you,” leading to her crying.

Watch the trailer above and meet the four couples below. Season 3 of Temptation Island debuts on USA Tuesday, February 16, at 10 p.m. ET.