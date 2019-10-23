



There’s a good chance Kate Griffith will not be OK with David Benavidez‘s actions come the next bonfire.

During the Thursday, October 24, episode of Temptation Island, David, 28, gets close with Toneata Morgan … in a hot tub. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek, she’s sitting behind him massaging his shoulders.

“I’m really starting to feel David,” Toneata says in her interview. “He’s just such a sweet and caring guy and he’s just easy to have a conversation with. No matter where I am in the house, I always feel like I gravitate toward him and that’s a really good sign.”

They then switch spots after she asks him for a massage. “Does it give you a f–king tingle?” he asks when she tells him how good it feels. The model, 23, laughs and responds, “It does!”

Later, in his interview, he admits he’s enjoying her company too.

“Sitting in the hot tub with Toneata is really pulling my attention away from the other girls,” the sales executive admits. “Anyone that is in the position with someone that looks like Toneata in a hot tub, I mean, they would be in a good mood.”

Ahead of season 2, Kate and David — who have been together for three years — opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about what boundaries they had set for each other. “I think we draw a really hard line with ‘nothing physical,'” he told Us on set in Hawaii. “So, as soon as it gets physical, then, that’s it.”

Temptation Island airs on USA Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.