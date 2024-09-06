Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle can’t help but serve some romance on and off the tennis court.

As Fritz continues to reach new milestones in the sport, the Olympian can count on his girlfriend to be his biggest cheerleader in the stands.

“It’s great to have somebody that can support you and support your goals,” the tennis player told People in August 2023. “I feel like we’re very much a team, and it’s been great to have.”

As Fritz competes in major events like Wimbledon and the Olympics, Riddle is trying her best to bring new fans to the game of tennis by providing inside access to her millions of followers. At the same time, the Wagner College grad has her schedule full as an influencer.

Related: The Most Stylish Stars at the 2024 US Open: Simone Biles, More From sporty chic outfits to timeless ensembles, stars stepped out in style while watching the US Open Tennis Championships. The tennis tournament, which pros including Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe and more are playing in, is the perfect opportunity for celebs including Zoey Deutch, Ciara Miller and more to show off their personal style. During Day […]

“It’s not easy with all the traveling we do, but we love being on the road and exploring new cities,” Fritz told Sports Illustrated before competing in the 2024 US Open. “We always find time for each other. … It’s those small moments that help us stay connected.”

Keep reading to see how Fritz and Riddle’s love story won over fans ever since they first connected on an app:

June 2020

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Riddle moved to Los Angeles and was looking for friends. She went on Raya, a members-only dating app, and met Fritz.

“Because it was during Covid, no restaurants were open, no bars were open so we ordered sushi,” she recalled about their first date to People. “We went to his place and I made him watch Midsommar with me, the really messed up horror movie. Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don’t really know. I think I traumatized him a little bit.”

Summer 2020

From the beginning, Fritz was upfront that his tennis schedule would take him all over the world throughout the year. “I was like: ‘Look, this is not how it’s going to be. I don’t have this free time. I’m going to be traveling, like, every single week,’” he recalled to the New York Times. “But I also said, ‘You know, it’s not a bad deal — you can travel all over the world, if you’re up for it.’”

Riddle understood the situation and moved in with Fritz after dating for just a few weeks.

June 2021

“I love you!!!! @taylor_fritz happy 1 year!” Riddle wrote via Instagram when marking a major anniversary. “You’re the best part of my day every day and i can’t wait for many more years of laughs and adventures together 🤍 plz [sic] start doing your own laundry though.”

February 2022

While celebrating Valentine’s Day, Riddle showcased her boyfriend’s sense of humor with a mirror selfie. “Who actually has a cute couples song?? Ours somehow became oprahs bank account by lil yachty 🥴,” she wrote via Instagram. “Love u forever @taylor_fritz.”

January 2023

In the Netflix series Break Point, viewers received an inside look into the world of competitive tennis. Both Fritz and Riddle appeared in the project and hoped it would bring a new audience to the sport.

“It’s impossible to know if the show will have the same success as Formula 1 did, but I hope it does,” she said on the “Hold On to Your Racket” podcast. “That would just be unreal for the sport. I think everyone was iffy about it at first, but now the whole tour has warmed up to it.”

August 2023

The New York Times proclaimed Riddle as “The Most Famous Woman in Men’s Tennis” as she continued to document Fritz’s busy life as a professional tennis player on social media. The publication also highlighted the fact that when Riddle met Fritz, he was ranked 24th. When the article was published, he was ranked ninth.

If you ask Riddle, some critics are quick to blame her if things go south. “If his ranking had gone down, they’d say it’s my fault,” she told the outlet. “The only time I really get nervous is when I see him getting nervous.”

June 8, 2024

In a rare social media post with Riddle, Fritz chose to celebrate four years with his girlfriend by posting a heartfelt message via Instagram. “4 years baby!!!” he shared. “@moorrgs love you and can’t imagine doing it all without you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Related: Tennis Star Jessica Pegula’s Family Guide: Meet Her Billionaire Parents For tennis superstar Jessica Pegula, escaping sports is easier said than done. Long before earning a spot at the 2024 US Open finals, the Olympic athlete was surrounded by the excitement of game day thanks to her parents, Terry and Kim Pegula. The duo have owned both the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres team and the Buffalo […]

July 2024

Bonjour from Paris! When Fritz represented Team USA at the Summer Olympics, he had the support of Riddle in the audience. He ultimately won a bronze medal in Men’s Doubles alongside teammate Tommy Paul.