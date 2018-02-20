Meant to be! Social media exploded when Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir performed their gold medal-winning routine at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Tuesday, February 20, and now the partners are speaking out about their off-the-ice relationship.

Olympic viewers went crazy for the Team Canada athletes when their Moulin Rouge-inspired routine secured them first place in the ice dancing finals. The consensus was clear: Virtue, 28, and Moir, 30, need to be a couple, and Twitter is not taking no for an answer.

Fans have been rooting for the partners of 20 years to get romantic throughout the Olympics.

“@tessavirtue and @ScottMoir should get married, and all of Canada should be invited, and the federal government should pay for it. There. I said it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Can’t believe we all watched #TessaAndScott make an ice baby, Canada is wild,” tweeted another.

One zealous shipper edited Moir’s Wikipedia page to read, “In 2018, after receiving the Olympic gold medal, Moir answered the call of all Canadians and asked Virtue to marry him.”

Go @TeamCanada!!@CassieSharpe is a legend — makin’ it look easy. And thank you @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir for agreeing to raise my children as your own.🇨🇦 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 20, 2018

Even Canadian Ryan Reynolds got in on the action, jokingly thanking Virtue and Moir for “agreeing to raise my children as your own.”

The pair appeared on the Today show after their big win, and Hoda Kotb brought up the fervor. “Your chemistry’s undeniable. Twitter’s exploding. They want you guys to be a couple,” she said. “We kind of do too,” Savannah Guthrie added.

Virtue somewhat dodged Guthrie’s suggestion. “Well, that’s such a compliment that you feel that when you watch us skate,” she responded. “We love performing together. We love storytelling, especially with Satine and Christian in the Moulin Rouge! program. That was really close to our hearts. We knew we wanted to skate to that music.”

“Guess mission accomplished,” Moir chimed in. “That was the story we were telling, so I’m happy that you fell in love with that.”

The Canadian Press previously reported that the gold medalists were a couple when Virtue was 7 and Moir was 9. So perhaps there’s hope for a romantic reunion.

