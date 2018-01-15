Awkward doesn’t even begin to describe week three of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor journey. Arie said three uncomfortable goodbyes, and Krystal continued to anger the other women in the house in the Monday, January 15, episode. Here’s what went down.

GLOB

The first group date of the week was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, aka GLOW. You know how The Bachelor loves to coin their own terms, so they called their wrestling match GLOB, the Gorgeous Ladies of The Bachelor. Maquel, Jacqueline, Lauren B., Tia, Marikh, Bekah M., Bibiana and Krystal were coached by veterans of the original Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, Ursula Hayden and Angelina Altishin. The pros were tough on them, with Altishin upsetting Tia and Bibiana to the point of tears.

Eventually they sucked it up and got in the ring for one-on-one showdowns. But not before Arie went head-to-head with wrestler and one-time Rachel Lindsay suitor, Kenny King. When the ladies took to the mat, their alter-egos included the bridezilla, the southern belle, the gold digger, the lunch lady and the sex kitten.

Later in the night, Arie took his dates to an Airstream park, and there was immediate tension when Krystal stole Arie first. Bibiana tried to tell him about her drama with Krystal, but he didn’t want to hear it. Although Krystal was sure she had the strongest relationship with Arie, Bekah M. ended up with the rose.

All Over the Place

Arie’s only one-on-one of the week went to Lauren S. He was excited to spend time with Lauren at a winery in Napa Valley in part because she’s “got a great job.” Weird quality to point out, but OK. She claimed that the wine country outing was “a very Lauren S. date,” but she flopped from the very beginning. She rambled through their entire dinner and kept saying she was “all over the place.” Arie was so uncomfortable he was eating during the date — something we rarely see on The Bachelor.

Lauren concluded that she just couldn’t be herself around Arie so he didn’t give her the rose. With a pouty face, Arie explained, “It’s because … I don’t even know.”

Back at the house, Krystal continued to annoy her fellow contestants by giving her “condescending” opinion about Lauren S.’s departure.

Dog Eat Dog

The second group date involved dogs, and who could complain about that? Annaliese, it turns out. Just last week, Annaliese was crying over her childhood “bumper car trauma.” This week, she divulged that she also had a traumatic experience with a dog as a child.

Ashley, Becca K., Brittany, Jenna, Caroline and Chelsea also accompanied Arie on the group date, where they got to do dog-show tricks with a group of pups. Their practice-run seemed to go well, but when they performed the routines on stage, the dogs completely ignored their commands. Oh well, at least they were cute.

That night, Annaliese was determined to kiss Arie, but she didn’t get a chance, and from where we were sitting, Arie did not seem at all interested. Chelsea received the group date rose.

Cringe x 1,000

At the cocktail party, Bibiana set up a special stargazing spot for her and Arie, but an oblivious Arie kept taking pretty much every girl but Bibiana there for one-on-one time.

Annaliese was still jealous of how many other women Arie had kissed, so she set out to lock lips with him. When she brought this up to Arie, though, he told her, “I just don’t think we’re there yet.” Annaliese’s feelings were hurt, so she sought Arie out again — after she cried a little — to get answers. He told her he didn’t see a future with her and sent her home on the spot.

At the rose ceremony, Arie sent Bibiana home, who said she was “broken. However, we have a strong feeling she’ll be fine once she lands on a Bachelor spinoff.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

