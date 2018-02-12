The Monday, February 12, episode of The Bachelor took Arie Luyendyk Jr. and the seven remaining women to Tuscany, where he said three emotional goodbyes.

Bye, Bye, Bye

Very early in the episode, Jacqueline expressed “swirling doubts” about her relationship with Arie. She admitted to being “outrageously attracted” to him, but she wasn’t confident enough to consider introducing Arie to her parents during hometowns. Thus, Jacqueline left of her own accord … but not before crying dramatically all over the hallway outside Arie’s hotel room.

Arie’s only ill-fated one-on-one was with Seinne. The pair went on a truffle hunt and had lunch with their truffle hunter’s family (it was in this moment — when he was making pizza — that Arie thought it would be cool to bring up his teenage experience working at Pizza Hut), but Arie felt his relationship with Seinne wasn’t as far along as it should’ve been. “Struggling to find deep emotion” with Seinne, Arie didn’t give her a rose.

A group date with Tia, Bekah M. and Kendall led to some finger-pointing that may or may not have contributed to one woman’s elimination. Tia told Arie her concerns about Bekah M. not taking the process seriously and not having enough experience to be ready for marriage. Bekah M. tried to defend herself, but Arie couldn’t see their lives fitting together, so he sent her home, giving Kendall and Tia roses instead.

Coming Up Roses

Arie also had one-on-one dates with Becca K. and Lauren. After Arie rediscovered the passion with Becca K., he gave her a rose. Lauren overcame her walls to tell Arie she was starting to fall in love with him. He countered with, “I’m falling so deeply in love with you,” and gave her a rose.

Next week, Arie will visit Kendall, Tia, Becca K. and Lauren’s hometowns, and let’s hope he can picture himself in at least one of their lives because based on what we heard in this episode, that’s VERY important to him.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

