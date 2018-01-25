“Hurricane Krystal” has arrived in The Bachelor house! Arie Luyendyk Jr. appears to butt heads with Krystal Nielson in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, January 29, episode.

“I was so worried about not finding somebody. Now I’m worried about choosing the right person,” Arie, 36, says at the rose ceremony, clearly torn over who to say goodbye to. While some women, such as Tia, are already saying the L-word — “I want to let him know that I’m in love,” she spills — others are prepping to walk out the door.

“All my stuff is packed,” Krystal tells the girls in the promo. Meanwhile, Arie mentions that someone who “put my character in question” is upsetting him.

The video also gives a look at Arie and Krystal’s one-on-one time, where she tries to say “aww, our first fight” in a sweet way. With a serious look on his face, Arie replies: “It could be our last fight.”

In her confessional, a frustrated Krystal yells, “I’m f—king over it. I’m done!”

Arie and Krystal had an early connection in the house, which upset many of the other women. However, he thought she was “emotionally ahead of the other women,” an insider recently told Us. For Krystal, the insider continued, “it’s all about winning. She wants him to chase her and will do anything to get his attention.”

While they don’t have the perfect relationship, Arie still feels that have a real bond. “He doesn’t want to shy away from talking about their problems as a couple,” says the source. “They butt heads but they see that as something that brings them closer … She questioned his character but he can’t get past how well she knows him.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

