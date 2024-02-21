Lexi Young reflected on her “whirlwind” experience on Joey Graziadei’s The Bachelor season after self-eliminating during the Monday, February 19, episode.

“I couldn’t be more thankful that I pushed myself out of my comfort zone to take this leap of faith,” Lexi, 30, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 20, posting photos of herself and Joey, 28. “I know this journey didn’t end quite how I expected it to, but I know and understand that everyone has their own timeline for their personal journey and these timelines don’t always align.”

Lexi thanked producers and Joey for “allowing” her to share her endometriosis journey with viewers. (During Lexi and Joey’s one-on-one date in week 4, she revealed her Stage 5 endometriosis diagnosis, sharing that she has an increased risk of infertility.)

“Getting to share my endometriosis story and get the overwhelming response I received from each and every one of you means more than you’ll ever know,” Lexi continued. “Every message I receive from a girl who has endo symptoms, an invisible illness, chronic pain, or infertility that I have been able to touch and help in even the smallest way has made everything worth it.”

During a one-on-one moment during the week 6 group date in Montreal, Canada, Joey shared his potential timeline for a relationship, which included a “two-to-three-year engagement and having a couple of years of marriage before settling down with kids.” Lexi spoke candidly about her reservations continuing the relationship after the conversation with Joey.

“Building a family is one of the most important things to me, and Joey is not on the same timeline,” Lexi explained during Monday’s episode. “Because I have endometriosis, having children is going to be a lot more difficult.”

When speaking with Joey, she shared that because of her “health situation” a long engagement and “some time before kids” was not something she could do.

“I feel crushed,” Joey said after Lexi’s departure. “It doesn’t feel right to let someone that special just walk out.”

Concluding her Instagram caption on Tuesday, Lexi thanked Joey for showing her that “a safe, non-judgmental, and kind love exists,” noting it’s something she’ll be taking into her next relationship.

“Thank you to all of the amazing and strong women I got to meet and become friends with through this shared experience,” she wrote. “And thank you to all of you for each and every one of your supportive messages, it means more to me than words can express. I don’t know what is to come, but I have a renewed confidence in myself and I love myself in a way I didn’t previously know was even possible.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.