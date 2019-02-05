The Grammys are still days away, but the music world has given us plenty to talk about in 2019 — especially with all the hubbub around the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month. The Maroon 5-fronted show was hardly a touchdown, and frontman Adam Levine had to go on the defense after more than 100,000 petitioners asked the band to back out of the gig.

In other controversies, two documentaries threatened the legacies of popular artists: The TV show Surviving R. Kelly focused on the sexual misconduct accusations facing the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, while the film Leaving Neverland detailed the child molestation accusations that hounded Michael Jackson’s career.

Check out the video above to see the other major music stories of 2019 so far, including coverage of Drake, Kanye West and Lady Gaga.

