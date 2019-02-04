Let the controversy continue! Twitter users demand an explanation as to why it was more than OK for Maroon 5’s Adam Levine to bare his chest during his 2019 Super Bowl halftime performance, but Janet Jackson’s nip slip nearly derailed her entire career in 2004.

For the finale of the “Girls Like You” crooner’s set, Levine, 39, stripped down to nothing but jeans and shoes, leaving many fans gasping with delight.

However, when it came to Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during her halftime performance with Justin Timberlake, where the ‘NSync alum accidentally exposed the “Escapade” singer’s bare breast, extreme measures were taken to make sure it didn’t happen again.

Timberlake, 38, escaped the controversial Nipplegate moment with next to no repercussions — and was even invited to headline the 2018 halftime show — while the “Rhythm Nation” songstress, 52, has yet to be invited back, and now fans are wondering why.

“Janet Jackson’s good reputation was tarnished for 50 percent less nipple than we saw today,” New York Post writer Brooke Rogers tweeted. Actress Rosie Perez chimed in, “Okay. Hold up. Are they going to go in and penalize #AdamLevine for showing his tits like they did @JanetJackson ? Just asking. @SuperBowl.”

Other commenters, as well, couldn’t help but express their confusion about the double standard.

“How does Adam Levine get to intentionally reveal both nipples, his belly, his whole back, underarms, left and right obliques, and every tattoo he has above his waist, but Janet Jackson can’t accidentally show 1 nipple?” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “Let’s talk about how Adam Levine can show two nipples and Janet Jackson gets banned over a nip slip.. #SuperBowl”

Scroll down to see more reactions to Levine’s shirtless moment vs. Jackson’s nip slip.

Oh so Adam Levine can flash a couple of nipples but when Janet Jackson does it… pic.twitter.com/blqzTybZiq — monica lopez (@MonMonLopez) February 4, 2019

Janet Jackson when she saw Adam Levine take off his shirt #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ubmXpoT3im — Travis Keys (@travkeys) February 4, 2019

#SuperBowl Janet Jackson's reaction when Adam Levine showed off his nipples during the halftime show pic.twitter.com/rCCnpC0XpL — Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) February 4, 2019

