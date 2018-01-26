Janet Jackson will not be reuniting with Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Sunday, February 4, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“As of last night, Janet will not be performing at the Super Bowl,” the insider told Us. “Things, of course, can change in the next week, but it’s a no as of now.”

Another source close to the Jackson family also confirmed to Us that the singer, 51, will not be taking the stage with Timberlake, 36.

The “Filthy” singer is set to make his comeback to the Super Bowl stage next month. He previously performed at the NFL championship event with ’NSync in 2001 and then with Jackson in 2004. During his performance with the “Rhythm Nation” songstress, Timberlake accidentally exposed the singer’s breast on stage. The incident caused the FCC to implement a five-second broadcast delay during future live performances.

He recently opened up about Jackson’s malfunction in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. “Naturally, that’s something we talked about,” Timberlake said in the sit-down interview, which aired on January 18. “To be honest, it wasn’t too much of a conversation. It’s just one of those things where you go, like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again!’”

“I stumbled through it, to be quite honest,” the 10-time Grammy winner continued. “I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go, like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it.’”

The former boy bander also revealed that he and the “All For You” singer have made peace since the controversial gig. “Absolutely,” he said. “And I don’t know that a lot of people know that. I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last September that the “Say Something” crooner was finalizing a deal to headline the halftime show in Minnesota, and he confirmed the news the following month.

