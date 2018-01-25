Who said work can’t be fun? Justin Timberlake and his backup dancers are busy learning the choreography for their upcoming Super Bowl LII halftime show performance.

Pepsi released a behind-the-scenes video on Thursday, January 25, to give fans an inside look at the 36-year-old singer rehearsing for what will arguably be the biggest 13 minutes of his life. “It’s gonna go by quick,” he says before snapping his fingers.

Throughout the clip, Timberlake and his team work with choreographer Marty Kudelka. “He’s sort of a genius. Well, not sort of,” the Grammy winner says of Kudelka. “We’ve known each other for so long. We’re such good friends, and we still really enjoy working together. He has his own style of movement. It complements the way that I like to move on stage. It’s crisp without being, like, showboaty.”

The video is set to a selection of hits from Timberlake’s career, including “Mirrors,” “SexyBack,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and his new single “Filthy.” It is unclear if these songs will be performed at the Super Bowl or if they were simply dubbed over the actual audio from the rehearsal sessions.

“Unity, that’s all we’re gonna try to do,” the former ‘Nsync member explains. “I don’t worry about if things go wrong because perfection is the death of greatness. … I think if everything spawns off [having a good time], I think it’ll be fine.”

Timberlake’s highly anticipated fourth album, Man of the Woods, will be released on Friday, February 2.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, which airs on NBC on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

