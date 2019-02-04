All the members of Maroon 5, as well as Travis Scott and Big Boi, rocked the stage during the 2019 halftime show at Super Bowl LIII, but one move from Adam Levine set Twitter ablaze.

The 39-year-old singer took off his jacket and tank top toward the end of Maroon 5’s set, showing off all of his impeccable tattoos and fit physique. Naturally, people across the internet took notice.

“Adam Levine shirtless has been the best part of this #SuperBowlLIII so far, hands down,” one Twitter user wrote. “Adam Levine performing shirtless with a guitar is the best thing I’ve seen this year,” said another.

For some people, the “Girls Like You” crooner’s sexy performance was all they cared about. “I’m just here for the shirtless Adam Levine,” a third viewer tweeted.

However, there were others who felt Levine’s move was overshadowed by a cartoon favorite that popped in ahead of Scott’s song.

“Screw Adam Levine and his shirtless self, spongebob was the highlight of that performance until Travis Scott ruined it. #PepsiHalftime,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another said: “Spongebob > than shirtless Adam Levine. #SuperBowl.”

As many people as there were who loved seeing Levine (and SpongeBob SquarePants), there were just as many who pointed out that Levine could go fully shirtless while Janet Jackson was shamed after Justin Timberlake accidentally exposed her bare breast on the Super Bowl halftime show stage in 2004. (Timberlake, meanwhile, emerged from “Nipplegate” relatively unscathed.)

“Wait. Adam Levine can go shirtless but y’all were trippin over ONE Janet Jackson titty?” tweeted one Jackson fan, as another wrote: “So Adam Levine can perform shirtless but Janet Jackson can’t? This is so very wrong haha. #PepsiHalftime.”

“Dear @SuperBowl, @adamlevine could show his half naked body but @JanetJackson couldn’t have a nip slip? WOW,” wrote one Twitter user, on what fans dubbed Janet Jackson Day on the social media platform, along with the hashtag #ItsAMansWorld.

