Twitter Celebrates Janet Jackson Appreciation Day on Super Bowl Sunday

Oh, the memories! Twitter celebrated Janet Jackson‘s legacy ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl, marking the second year in a row that fans have paid tribute to the singer, whose career was nearly derailed by her 2004 Super Bowl performance.

The hashtag #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trended on Sunday, February 3, with social media users reflecting on her headline-making halftime show with Justin Timberlake where the Friends With Benefits actor accidentally exposed Jackson’s bare breast on stage.

The idea for the tribute began in 2018, when Timberlake, 38, who emerged from Nipplegate relatively unscathed, prepared to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 52 while Jackson has never been asked back.

“Happy Janet Jackson Appreciation Day! I’ve loved Janet for as long as I can remember and I’m so happy we are taking a day to appreciate her greatnesses!!! #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay,” one Twitter user wrote on Sunday. Another added of their plans to watch the Puppy Bowl: “Happy @JanetJackson appreciation day! Let’s eat lots of yummy food and watch dogs run around a fake stadium!”

Many others shared their adoration for Jackson by posting gifs and screengrabs from her iconic music videos such as “Rhythm Nation” and “Miss You Much.”

“Instead of watching the Super Bowl, I’ll just watch Janet Jackson videos cause why not,” one commenter quipped. Another tweeter gushed, “It’s the big day and I know who I’m rooting for… HAPPY JANET JACKSON APPRECIATION DAY!”

The Man of the Woods artist opened up about the now-infamous wardrobe malfunction last year saying he and Jackson have “absolutely” made peace with each other following the controversial performance.

“And I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” Timberlake said in January 2018 during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. “I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

In a 2007 interview with MTV, Timberlake admitted that he “got 10 percent of the blame” over the controversy, while Jackson got the rest.

Scroll down to see the best tweets about #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.

What a fine day for Janet Jackson appreciation and nothing else #janetjacksonappreciationday pic.twitter.com/NwxvcrnC8x — mother of the bug (@bigoldflutesolo) February 3, 2019

#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay is a day of remembrance: We remember we never really gave a single fk about the football. pic.twitter.com/zk4XEpnIoV — curt cant stop jones (@damage_done) February 3, 2019

@JanetJackson now THIS tweet is for you as my good sis, @Nez9380 just reminded me it’s your appreciation day. Stay legendary and unbothered. You will always be my fave. Love you! 😘 #JanetJacksonAppreciationday pic.twitter.com/uWu6jBETwk — Toccara (@Dancinstarrlet) February 3, 2019

My mom just asked me why I haven’t talked about the SB…. mother we celebrate Janet Jackson Appreciation Day in this household. period — C (@chari_xo) February 3, 2019

I’m so here for this Janet Jackson appreciation day. #RhythmNation is such a classic album and I love how it reflected the times. It was political, but full of great music #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay https://t.co/xQMa0ZU4I3 — Mo Benjamin (@M__B__I) February 3, 2019

