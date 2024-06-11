The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that the satirical superhero series will come to an end after season 5.

“#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought,” Kripke, 50, wrote via X on Tuesday, June 11, referencing Vought International, the fictional corporation that manages superheroes in The Boys.

He continued, “Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

Kripke also shared a photo of the final page of the script for the season 4 finale. While he blacked out most of the text, a note at the bottom of the page reads, “See you for our final season, motherf—kers!”

While Kripke is content with wrapping up after season 5, he admitted during a Tuesday interview with TVLine that Prime Video “lovingly” tried to talk him out of the decision.

“There was no like, ‘You have to keep this show going.’ It was more of, like, a very friendly and respectful like, ‘Are you sure Season 5 is the last season? Are you sure you don’t want to do more?’” he explained. “But we were already, like, barreling towards this. The truth is we knew that it was going to be a five-season story for years now. … Honestly, they’ve been great about letting us end it on our own terms. I’m really grateful.”

Season 4 of The Boys premieres on Prime Video Thursday, June 13. The series, which initially premiered in 2019, is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It follows the eponymous vigilante group The Boys as they fight against Vought International and its roster of superheroes, most of whom are corrupt.

The Boys’ ensemble cast includes Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (M.M.), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) and Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman).

Quaid, 32, told Collider last month that he “gasped out loud” at certain points while reading the scripts for The Boys’ upcoming season.

“When something is so insane that you are just viscerally reacting to words on a page, you know it’s good, and we have a lot of that this season,” he teased.

Although season 4 is just days away, Kripke told Variety on Tuesday that season 5 of The Boys is currently being written and will likely be shot from November through mid-2025. He also teased the possibility of celebrity cameos in the show’s final season. (Kripke, who created Supernatural, previously told the outlet that he’d like to see Jared Padalecki appear on The Boys after his fellow Supernatural alums Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan starred in seasons 3 and 4, respectively.)

“We have this wonderful list of A-list fans who have told us over the years that they would love to do the show, so we’re going to take a long look at that list and see who makes sense,” he said.

Season 4 of The Boys premieres on Prime Video Thursday, June 13.