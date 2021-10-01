‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ Is Back for Season 2: Everything to Know

Legendary quarterback and “girl dad” Terry Bradshaw is back and ready to continue sharing his life with the world.

While living through the global pandemic, the former quarterback, 73, found a new outlook on life and now, more than ever, wants to spend every minute soaking up time with his family. Luckily, the E! cameras were there to capture it all for season 2 of The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering on Wednesday, October 6.

Returning again this season are Terry’s wife, Tammy Bradshaw, and daughters, Rachel, 33, Erin, 31, and Lacey, 36.

While the first season showed Rachel working hard on her real estate career, rediscovering her passion for singing and searching for true love, she’s now busier than ever, focusing all her attention on her new music and a performance at the Grand Ole Opry, all with the support of her dad.

Erin and her husband, Scott Weiss, are now exploring the idea of expanding their family — and it’s no surprise that the athlete wants to give as much advice as possible.

During season 1, Terry and Tammy offered to buy Lacey and her husband, Noah Hester, a restaurant to get them to stay in Texas full-time, but it didn’t work. Now, in season 2, the couple are splitting their time between Hawaii and Texas with their two children, Zurie, 8, and Jeb, 4, and Terry can’t get enough of his grandkids.

The sophomore season will also highlight the family’s trip back to where the Fox NFL Sunday host grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana. There, he’ll visit his high school football field — an experience that’s sure to be filled with emotion.

The Bradshaw Bunch season 2 premieres on E! Wednesday, October 6, at 9 p.m. ET.