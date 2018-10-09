‘The Challenge’ Stars Send Well Wishes to Vinny Foti After Hospitalization

Vinny Foti is surrounded by support. The Challenge alum, 36, remains in the intensive care after a severe case of pneumonia, his family revealed on a GoFundMe campaign page update on Tuesday, October 9.

“Thank you everyone for all your help. Here’s an update on Vinny. He is still in ICU on ventilator with a severe case of bacterial bilateral pneumonia and is having surgery tomorrow,” the update read. The page was launched on Friday, October 5.

His wife, Krista Foti, also shared the news on Twitter on Friday.

“Our sweet, dear friend and coworker Vinny Foti is in ICU with heart failure. He is on a ventilator and is sedated. He is a loving father and husband. We are trying to help raise money for medical expenses and other things needed for the family,” the GoFundMe page reads. “They have two daughters ages 2yrs , and 2 months old. Please help us pull together and help this beautiful family. Please help if you can.”

Foti first appeared on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II in 2010, and went on to compete on Cutthroat in 2010 and Battle of the Exes in 2012. Us Weekly spoke with multiple cast members of the series who wanted to share their support.

Cara Maria Sorbello appeared on all three seasons with Foti:

“Saw my Vinny in Vegas a few months ago. Please just give my well wishes. Tell him to take it easy. Tell him to close his eyes and just imagine how relaxing the cot was in cold rainy BC. He is and always will be our family. All love.”

Camila Nakagawa appeared on Cutthroat and Battle of the Exes:

“Vinny is such a unique guy and always brought a special, unique energy into the shows. I can only imagine what him and his family are going through, and I wish he pulls through stronger than ever. As crazy as our MTV family may be, I am sure we are all hoping to see him making us laugh again. #staystrong”

Aneesa Ferreira, who appeared on Battle of the Exes:

“This is such a shame. I had no idea. Vinny was always a jokester and a carefree guy. I’m hoping he gets better soon.”

Derrick Kosinski, who appeared on Cutthroat:

“Vinny, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Don’t you dare give up! Stay Boston strong. We’re with you.”

