The Challenge: War of the Worlds star Amanda Garcia spoke out after she was allegedly the victim of a prank that went too far, according to several of her castmates.

“PSA: I appreciate all the support and I know I haven’t really spoke on anything … but I don’t want this blown up into something it’s not,” Garcia tweeted on Thursday, March 7. “I know their intentions were never to hurt me; it just went too far. It happens to the best of us. They’ve apologized. I’ve moved on.”

She continued: “I don’t want you guys to feel bad for me cuz thats not who I am. Production handled it the way they did and it is what it is. Nothing will change it. Lets all move forward and forever buy tape from the dollar store cuz that s–t is A HELL of a lot less sticky. -I love you all!”

Da’Vonne Rogers was among the first to publicly speak out about the alleged incident, which has not aired during the ongoing 33rd season of the MTV competition. She stated she was not in the room at the time of the prank, but entered when Garcia was removing tape from her hair. Rogers claimed that Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Theo Campbell and Kyle Christie taped Garcia’s mouth shut during filming. However, a production source tells Us Weekly her mouth was never taped.

“I’m still not OK with that situation. Like, I’m not at all,” Rogers, 30, said in a recent video posted on her YouTube channel. “Before I get into it, let me say I do not think that the intention behind it was malicious. I don’t think that there was any type of malicious intent with what [Devenanzio] did.”

The Big Brother alum explained that Garcia, 25, “was doing all of this s–t-talking,” which prompted Devenanzio, 36, Campbell, 27, and Christie, 26, to step in.

“They taped her mouth shut — taped her whole face, basically, like, mummified her whole face with this tape,” Rogers claimed. “It went from, ‘Ha, ha, ha, this is funny,’ to Amanda screaming and crying, saying, ‘Stop, this hurts. Stop, it’s not funny. Stop, stop, stop.’”

Rogers recalled walking into the room and seeing Garcia “trying to pull the tape out of her hair, and it’s pulling, like, strands and strands and strands of her hair.” Rogers said she brought Garcia into the bathroom and drenched her hair with conditioner in an attempt to remove the tape more easily.

“As I’m in the bathroom, she’s sitting there, like, bawling, and I’m just kind of, like, slowly peeling the tape off, but still, her hair is still coming out,” Rogers continued. “It wasn’t cool. And I do feel like they owe her an apology because that wasn’t OK. … At that point, Amanda was ready to go home. I had to sit up ’til, like, damn near 5 o’clock in the morning, talking her into staying. … And [Campbell] did apologize too.”

Garcia’s partner Josh Martinez spoke on the incident during a recent episode of the “Challenge Mania” podcast. While he was in bed when the incident happened, he admits it “got out of hand.”

“ I don’t think that [Johnny] meant it in that way, I don’t think any of them did,” he said of the situation. “The next morning Amanda was still upset about it. She was still crying about it and hurt. … She didn’t make it an issue and I think she brushed it off but I saw how emotional she was and how broken she felt. Amanda’s the type of person where she won’t victimize herself. She won’t make a big issue out of it.”

Cast member Paulie Calafiore also spoke about the alleged incident during a recent Instagram Live session with his girlfriend and costar, Cara Maria Sorbello.

“They, like, wrapped her up in, like, a whole bunch of s–t,” he claimed. “I forget what they used, but honestly, it was a little disturbing. Amanda was crying when they did that. It wasn’t cool.”

Campbell responded to the allegations on Thursday. “It was funny, and everyone was laughing — even Amanda. Only reason she cried at the end was because when someone taped her mouth up, a little tape got in her hair, so it stopped,” he told Us. “She only got upset because it was hard to get the tape out of her [hair] and [she] had to wash it out, which took ages. If it wasn’t for it getting in her hair, it would have never been an issue at all.”

He added: “It was that paper tape stuff. I can barely remember, but it wasn’t a big deal. She didn’t even care at the time. … She didn’t get wrapped up in tape like people are making out. It was a bit of paper tape.”

The Challenge veteran Shane Landrum, who did not compete on War of the Worlds, alluded to the alleged prank as well, writing in since-deleted tweets captured by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “DEMAND THE FOOTAGE.” Several fans have also signed a Change.org petition asking for the footage to be released “to be able to see whether or not the actions of the pranksters were malicious or not.”

In response to one of Rogers’ tweets in February, Garcia wrote, “Looks like they didn’t wanna show the guys tying me up against my will either. Hmmmm. I guess if you don’t constantlyyyyy play the victim on tv they don’t wanna show that s–t.”

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV, Garcia, Devenanzio and Christie for comment.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

