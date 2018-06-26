What would you do if you had to work with your biggest enemy – but first had to dig them up from a graveyard? That’s the case on the Tuesday, July 10, premiere of The Challenge: Final Reckoning. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, host T.J. Lavin welcomes some of the cast to season 32.

“Dirty 30, Vendettas and now Final Reckoning are all part of a Challenge trilogy,” Lavin says. “This is the culmination. Instead of trying to get rid of your enemies, think of the dirtiest player, your biggest vendetta: that is your one and only teammate for the entire season … On The Challenge, your past is never buried, but your partners are right now.”

With that, Lavin directs the group’s attention to a huge cemetery with headstones. Inside, the rest of the cast was buried with walkie talkies to guide their partners where to go to dig them up. “Their voices are disguised so you won’t know who you’re partnered with,” Lavin says, receiving a group sigh. Kam Williams even responds, “Keep her buried!”

However, it’s also a race – the last two to finish are immediately sent home.

While the pressure is high, not everyone is stressed. Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono are back on the show – and back together! “The end goal is to get married of course. I already tricked him to be back with me, I can trick him into that too,” Jenna says in the sneak peek.

Zach is also still a powerhouse in the game. He is the first to open his grave and find his partner, Amanda Garcia. “I see Satan’s assh—e, also known as Amanda and I’m not excited,” he says.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning premieres on MTV Tuesday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

